Sec. Pete Hegseth opened the briefing and said, "our generation understands this fight. for 47 years these barbarians have been murdering your guys, our guys, via their proxies. Now they are racing toward a nuclear bomb. They have murdered thousands of my brothers. President Trump will not allow this now. Not ever. As they are cowards, they fire missiles from schools and hospitals, because they know their military is being targeted."

He continued to say that, "Iran stands alone and they are badly losing. On day 10, we are winning. Our standards are the same as my previous report here. We will destroy their missile stockpiles and their ability to make them. Destroy their navy and their ability to make nuclear missiles forever."

As President Trump declared, Hegseth said that “we will not let that happen again. Those days are dead. We are winning and accomplishing the president’s objectives. This is our job."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine spoke about "the US soldiers who have been killed during this war. He says that they will never be forgotten. We are continuing our mission - going deeper into Iran's military and industrial base, to ensure peace in years to come."

"Today we struck more than 5,000 targets, GPS penetrating weapons. We also struck drone factories, and of course, our regional partners continue to intercept. Our strikes mean we made significant progress in missiles out of Iran," he added.

"We are making significant progress in destroying the navy. We struck and sank an Iranian ship and continue to target other ships. We focus on centers of gravity to prevent them from continuing one way attacks. This is gritty and tireless work and I am proud of our forces. They are a world-class team."

"These are dedicated young people who are doing the work that we need them to do."

"Our work continues. It continues to be difficult. Please keep our forces in your thoughts. I remain deeply humbled by the 2.8 million members of the forces, as well as the memories of the fallen," Caine concluded.