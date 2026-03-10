An emergency in New York’s Haredi Boro Park neighborhood ended in a miracle yesterday when a young child who was choking was saved thanks to the rapid response of a Hatzalah volunteer.

Video footage from the scene shows a woman running down the street carrying her son, approaching a man, believed to be the child’s father, as the child struggled to breathe. The father attempts to administer first aid, but within 30 seconds of the emergency call, a nearby Hatzalah volunteer arrives.

The volunteer immediately takes the child in his arms and performs the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging a foreign object that had blocked the child’s airway. The swift action likely prevented a tragedy and highlights the critical role of volunteer emergency responders in the community.