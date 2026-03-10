Since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion, Israel’s National Cyber Authority says its 119 emergency hotline has received around 1,300 reports from citizens about suspicious calls and text messages designed to spread fear or trick people into revealing personal information.

According to the directorate, about 77% of the incidents are phishing attempts. The messages and calls often aim to manipulate the public into clicking malicious links, sharing personal details, or reacting to intimidating content meant to harm public morale.

Every report is reviewed and investigated by the directorate’s teams in an effort to identify the source of the activity and stop further distribution.

Officials noted a rise in suspicious phone calls over the past week, frequently coming from unknown or foreign numbers. Some calls disconnect quickly, while others attempt to pressure recipients into taking a specific action, visiting a website, or providing sensitive information.

The directorate warned that these efforts are likely carried out by hostile actors seeking to create panic among the Israeli public. However, it emphasized that no significant harm occurs if recipients do not share personal details or click suspicious links.

Authorities are urging the public to remain cautious and avoid cooperating with unknown callers.

Key recommendations include:

Do not answer calls from unfamiliar or foreign numbers if you are not expecting them.

Activate filters for unknown numbers on your phone and within WhatsApp.

Immediately hang up on suspicious calls.

Never share verification codes or personal information.

The Authority also advises people to be alert to unusual wording in messages, even if they appear to come from a trusted source. Suspected cyber incidents can be reported through the directorate’s website or by calling the 119 hotline.