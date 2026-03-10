Amazon has recently stopped allowing orders to be shipped to Israel through its website following the escalation in fighting and the continued cancellation of flights to the country.

The company decided to suspend the option to order items directly to Israel in order to avoid major delays in deliveries, customer complaints and potential compensation claims.

The primary reason for the move is that most Amazon shipments are transported as cargo in the holds of passenger planes. With many passenger flights to Israel canceled, the company is facing significant difficulty ensuring packages can reach their destination.

Amazon has taken similar steps during previous periods of hostilities when Israeli airspace was restricted, although those suspensions were usually temporary.

Despite the current halt, some third-party sellers on the platform are still offering shipments to Israel, though delivery times are significantly longer than usual.

In contrast, other international shopping platforms, including AliExpress and several Chinese retail sites, continue to ship products to Israel and are operating normally.