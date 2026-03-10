While President Trump claims that Iran’s nuclear program was destroyed in Operation “Midnight Hammer" (Rising Lion) in June 2025, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) asserts that the enriched uranium is still hidden in tunnels beneath the city of Isfahan.

Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, stated in a press briefing in Paris that half of the uranium enriched to 60 percent is being concealed by Iranian authorities in tunnels in Isfahan.

At the outbreak of Operation Rising Lion in June 2025, Iran possessed 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60 percent, which would allow it to produce 10 nuclear bombs in a short time.

Speaking to reporters, Grossi said, “We believe that in Isfahan, until our most recent inspection, there were a little over 200 kg, maybe slightly more, of uranium enriched to 60 percent. The stockpile is mainly in Isfahan, and some of the stockpile that was held elsewhere may have been destroyed."

According to him, “The prevailing assumption is that the material is still there. Therefore, we have not seen-and not only us, I think generally anyone observing the facility via satellite images and other means to see what is happening there-any movement indicating that the material has been removed."

Since Operation Rising Lion in June 2025, Iranian authorities have not cooperated with the IAEA, nor disclosed how much enriched uranium they possess and where it is hidden.

The US and Israel attacked nuclear facilities in Natanz and Fordow, but Grossi claims that enriched uranium is still present in Natanz as well.

“There is a quantity of uranium enriched to 60 percent also in Natanz, and in our view it is still there," Grossi said.