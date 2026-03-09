A prominent New York-based, Jewish news website continues to platform anti-Zionists that far too often sound like enemies of Israel.

What the Forward says about itself seems to be frequently at odds with reality: "The Forward is America’s leading voice in Jewish journalism, delivering incisive coverage of the issues, ideas and institutions that matter to American Jews. The Forward’s independent, non-ideological perspective ..."

Huh? The Forward has never been "non-ideological."

Until 2019 the Forward regularly featured op-ed columns by anti-Israel extremist Peter Beinart. On March 1, Beinart told his followers that: "Israel, the country that speaks for Jews around the world, (has) committed the supreme international crime." Beinart went on to talk about Nuremberg trials and Nazi war criminals.

While Iranian missiles are targeting Israeli civilians, how can any Jew read Beinart's words and not be outraged and nauseated?

Returning to the Forward, below are several examples from over the last year that demonstrate just how biased the Forward truly is.

Rob Eshman stated in a late February article that "Israel has killed about 600 Palestinians, including many civilians, since the ceasefire" and a link to a UNRWA report is given.



This is highly problematic. Setting aside the fact that UNRWA itself is a biased source that is hostile to Israel, the figure itself in the UNRWA report is attributed to the Hamas-run "Ministry of Health." And Eshman is "senior columnist" at the Forward.





Here's what Hillary Clinton told Christiane Amanpour on CNN in November 2023: “I do not believe the numbers that are coming out of the Hamas-controlled ministry" and she went on to argue that Hamas has “every incentive to inflate the numbers."



Sruli Fruchter, writing for the Forward on Nov. 18, claimed that “Americans are abandoning Israel" because some Israeli and American Jewish leaders have not, in his view, been sufficiently vigorous in condemning the handful of Jews who have clashed recently with Arabs in Judea-Samaria.



Fruchter did not give average Americans enough credit. It’s wrong to assume that most Americans will look at the behavior of a tiny number of fringe-element Jews, blame the entire Jewish state (which works to apprehend and punish them) for their actions, and then proceed to “abandon" Israel unless Jewish organizations issue more forceful press releases.



History shows that American public opinion toward Israel ebbs and flows, usually in conjunction with whether or not there is a war raging at the moment. Recall that in August 1982 (even before Newsweek found 60% of Americans believed Israel had "gone too far" in its action against PLO terrorists in Lebanon, and 43% favored cutting off U.S. military aid to Israel. Only 16% of those surveyed supported Israel's actions.



But what choice did Israel have in 1982? What choice has it ever had? Labor-led governments could have refrained from striking first in 1956 and 1967; perhaps that would have boosted Israel in the polls-but Israel would have been left in mortal danger. Likud-led governments could have refrained from striking the Iraqi nuclear reactor in 1981, or the Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this year, and perhaps that would have helped in the polls-but again, it would have left Israel in great danger.



At the end of the day, Israel’s leaders must do what is necessary for their country’s security, regardless of the latest trends in American public opinion. And when the hostilities subside, as they inevitably will, most respondents to the pollsters will side with Israel over the terrorists of Hamas and the extremists of the Palestinian Authority.



On February 26, 2025, a Forward news article stated that there was Jewish opposition to Tony Kushner receiving an honorary degree from Hunter College in 2011 "because of his criticism of Israel."