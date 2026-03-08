During a live news broadcast, Israel's Channel 12 showed a video that it described as "documentation" of an American B-2 bomber supposedly flying over Iran.

However, a short time after the broadcast, the footage was found to be fake. Within minutes, viewers noticed that the video had already been published online a few years earlier and was taken from the Digital Combat Simulator (DCS) video game.

In light of the discovery, Channel 12 removed the report a short time after it aired. Channel 14 also aired the footage and removed it after learning it was false.