The Israel Defense Forces announced today (Sunday) that the Israeli Air Force completed a large wave of strikes over the past 24 hours in western and central Iran.

According to the statement, more than 400 targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime were attacked, including ballistic missile launchers and weapons production sites.

The IDF noted that since the beginning of Operation “Roaring Lion," the Israeli Air Force has carried out hundreds of strike sorties against various infrastructures of the Iranian regime.

Among the targets struck were launchers, air defense systems, weapons depots, and other military infrastructure.

According to the IDF, the strikes are intended to reduce as much as possible the scale of missile fire directed toward the territory of the State of Israel.