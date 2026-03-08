Amid the ongoing Operation Roaring Lion," Beilinson Hospital’s maternity ward marked a small but symbolic moment this morning. Newborns were dressed in white outfits adorned with the operation’s signature blue emblem, celebrating life even during tense times.

A photo of the scene was posted on Iranian President Masoud Pazakhian’s X account with a message in Persian:

"While @drpezeshkian listens to the sounds of Israeli and American Air Force planes over Tehran, we are listening to the roar of these beautiful babies born at @Beilinson_ENG. This is our true image of victory. What image do you have to show the world?"

Those holding the babies included IDF soldiers and hospital staff stationed at Beilinson since the start of the operation, representing the bond between Israel’s front lines and its civilian heart.

The hospital emphasized that the initiative conveys unity and national resilience: while Israel faces threats, life-and hope-continues. Each baby born is a testament to the enduring spirit of the nation.

Beilinson Hospital stated: ""Every baby born here is a reminder of what we are fighting for-life itself. In these challenging times, seeing the newborns wrapped in blue and white is our true image of victory. The people of Israel continue to bring life into the world, offering the strongest answer to those who seek to threaten us. Every new life is a light that overcomes darkness."