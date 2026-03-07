The IDF on Saturday evening launched an attack on Iran’s national oil sites, for the first time since the start of the war.

The strike targeted 30 oil storage tanks.

A source in Iran’s Oil Ministry said: "Israeli fighter jets attacked three oil depots this evening - in Kohak, Shahran, and Karaj."

The IDF confirmed: "The Israeli Air Force, with the guidance of IDF intelligence, struck a number of fuel storage facilities in Tehran a short while ago."

"The military forces of the Iranian terrorist regime make direct and frequent use of these fuel tanks to operate military infrastructure. Through them, the Iranian terrorist regime distributes fuel to various consumers, including military entities in Iran.

"This is a significant strike that constitutes an additional step in deepening the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime. The IDF will continue to operate with determination in order to significantly degrade the regime’s capabilities and remove threats to the State of Israel."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid praised the strikes, writing on X that "Israel must destroy all of Iran’s oil fields and the Iranian energy industry on Kharg Island."

"This is what will crush Iran’s economy and bring down the regime," he added. "This war must end with the fall of the regime in Iran, the destruction of the nuclear facilities, the destruction of the entire ballistic missile industry, and the destruction of Hezbollah in Lebanon."