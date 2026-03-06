Edited by B. Silberstein

This week’s Parsha, Ki Tisa, continues the account of the most egregious sin Am Yisrael (Nation of Israel) could commit: the Golden Calf. As we read the story, there are many complexities, and it is difficult to fathom how matters could have reached this tragic point. We must remember the central place that the crime of idol worship occupies in Judaism.

The Centrality of the Battle Against Idolatry

Avraham was selected as the first patriarch of G-d’s chosen people precisely because he discovered the spiritual corruption of idolatry and dedicated his life to liberating mankind from its grip. According to the Rambam:

“It is the object and center of the whole Law to abolish idolatry and utterly uproot it."

(Moreh Nevuchim 3:37)

The sanctity of Am Yisrael resides in the fact that they proclaim the True Idea of G-d and categorically reject any falsification of the pure notion we must have of the Supreme Being. We must be prepared to sacrifice our lives, rather than succumb to this dreadful sin.

Indeed, the miracle of Purim that we recently celebrated was necessitated by Mordechai’s defiance of Haman. He put the entire nation at risk when he refused to bow down to Haman, who had assumed the status of a deity.

Thus, we are perplexed by the terrible story in our Parsha. How could this people, which had been elevated to the status of prophets on Mount Sinai, and who had heard G-d proclaim:

“I am the L-rd thy G-d Who took you out of Egypt from the house of slavery; thou shalt have no other gods beside Me" (Shemot 20:2)

so very soon afterward, beseech Aharon to:

“Make a god for us who shall go before us, because this Moshe, the man who took us out of Egypt, we do not know what happened to him?" (Shemot 32:1)

Judging the Generation of the Exodus

In studying this matter, we must be very cognizant of the warning of the Rabbis:

“Do not judge your friend until you have been in his place." (Avot 2:4)

The people who left Egypt were referred to as a “knowledgeable generation."

It is easy and tempting to be critical from the comfortable vantage point of hindsight; but we must reject the temptation. We have a right and an obligation to study, so that we may learn the lessons of historical mistakes; but we must do so with an attitude of humility.

In seeking a deeper understanding of this sin, we can’t help but notice that Aharon allowed himself to become an “accessory" to the crime. While he made a serious mistake, none of the commentators accuse him of aiding or abetting idolatry.

All maintain that he would have sacrificed his life, rather than violate the second commandment. Indeed, the fact that he was subsequently chosen by G-d to be the Kohen Gadol (chief Kohen) confirms that while his decision was wrong, his motives were pure. What then was the sin of the Golden Calf?

Was It Truly Idolatry? The Ramban’s Approach

The great Biblical commentator Ramban (Nachmanides) asserts that the sin described in our Parsha was not that of overt idol worship. Bnei Yisrael (Children of Israel) were on a high level, and did not imagine that a calf crafted from the gold they had worn as ornaments was the Creator of the world. They did not relinquish their belief in the True G-d, Who is the Master of the Universe and Who had taken them out of Egypt and spoken to them on Mount Sinai.

However, the failure of Moshe to return when they expected him threw them into a state of severe panic. An inordinate amount of their sense of security was invested in the person of Moshe. After all, he was the “vehicle" through which all the miracles had been performed in Egypt and in the wilderness.

They lacked the confidence that G-d would continue His Providential relationship with them, now that Moshe was gone. They erroneously believed that they had to construct something concrete that would become the means through which Hashem would continue to guide them.

The purpose of the Golden Calf was not to be an object of worship, but rather one that would help them facilitate their ongoing relationship with G-d.

The people put a great deal of pressure on Aharon to cater to their desire. His purpose, clearly, was to stall for time, for he knew that when Moshe returned, the problem would be eliminated. He asked them to contribute their fine jewelry in the belief that this would slow things down.

Apparently, he miscalculated the great power of their urge for an “object to guide them." Proof that Aharon’s intention was righteous can be gleaned from his proclamation after the construction of the calf, “Tomorrow we will observe a festival unto Hashem." (Shemot 32:5)

His intention was to use the golden image as an instrument that would retain the people’s allegiance to the Creator.

Commanded Worship vs. Religious Subjectivity

He erred grievously, for the Calf opened the emotional floodgates that led the people to idolatry. Rav Yosef Dov Soloveitchik, ZT"L explains that the difference between the Mishkan and the Golden Calf is that the former was commanded by G-d, while the latter was a product of man’s emotional desires.

My understanding of his view is that man has no right to invent objects of worship. All the articles we use in the Divine service must be ordained by G-d. Only these represent true ideas of religious perfection and lead us in the right direction.

Those invented by man are the products of his desires and fantasies, masquerading as spiritual impulses. They lead to religious subjectivity, in which man deifies the “works of his hands," and worships a deity of his own making. Our purpose is not to fashion a god in our image, but to direct all of our emotion and energy to surrendering to and following the Will of Hashem as He revealed it to us.

Today, Judaism is challenged by many so-called rabbis and theologians of various denominations, including those within Orthodoxy, who seek to deviate from the eternal norms of Torah, and replace them with a form of worship that “He has not commanded."

These are times that try our faith in Hashem, but we must be firm in our commitment to His Unchangeable Torah, uproot all traces of idolatry from our hearts and thus find favor with the Creator of the Universe. We must not yield to those who seek to repeat the sin of the Golden Calf.

Shabbat Shalom.