Each Friday I try to end the week by saying Shabbat Shalom to people who have made a difference over the past week, those who have stood up, spoken clearly, or helped move things forward when it mattered.Sometimes that difference comes from building something meaningful. Sometimes from telling uncomfortable truths. Sometimes from bringing people together when others would rather divide.

Every week the names will change, but the idea remains the same: to recognise those who move things forward, often quietly, often against the odds and often without the recognition they deserve.

The list may include individuals standing up to intimidation, leaders showing clarity when others hesitate or writers, thinkers and bridge-builders reminding us who we are.

This week, the thread that connects them is simple.

They refused to be intimidated.

So this week, I want to say Shabbat Shalom to the following people and institutions.

Shabbat Shalom to Raffi Berg.

This Friday, BBC Middle East editor Raffi Berg will have the first hearing in his libel case against Guardian columnist Owen Jones.

The case follows an article Jones published on Drop Site News last December titled “The BBC’s Civil War Over Gaza." In that piece, Berg was accused of being central to what Jones described as a culture of “systematic Israeli propaganda" within the corporation.

What followed was depressingly predictable. In the weeks after the article appeared, dozens of social media accounts began targeting Berg with abuse and threats, many of them explicitly referencing his Jewish identity.

He was called a “pig," “Zionist scum," “Nazi," “Child killer." Others accused him of being a child abuser and issued graphic death threats. This is the ecosystem reckless accusations create.

Until now, almost nobody has been willing to challenge it, but Raffi Berg has.

By bringing a libel case he is forcing one of the loudest voices in the anti-Israel commentariat to defend his claims in court.

That really matters, not because journalists should be immune from criticism, far from it, journalism depends on scrutiny. But when accusations cross the line into defamation and incitement, those targeted should not simply be expected to absorb the consequences.

The mob relies on intimidation, standing up to it breaks the spell.

Shabbat Shalom to the man who chose to stand up rather than be shouted down and to everyone brave enough to defend truth when intimidation is the weapon being used against them.