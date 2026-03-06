Melanie Phillips, a British journalist, broadcaster and author, writes a weekly column for JNS. Currently a columnist for The Times of London, her new book, The Builder’s Stone: How Jews and Christians Built the West and Why Only They Can Save It, is published by Wicked Son. Access her work at: melaniephillips.substack.com.

(JNS) The war against Iran, in which America and Israel are rapidly degrading Tehran’s powers, doesn’t merely offer the hope of relief for the whole world by eradicating one of its most evil, murderous and far-reaching regimes.

We are also witnessing an even more momentous development-the likely birth of a new world order pivoted around that alliance between America and Israel.

Like a drowning man clutching at a boat he doesn’t even realize is holed and sinking, Britain’s prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, is clinging to the “rules-based international order." As a result, he refused to support the bombing of Iran because he said it was illegal under international law. According to those rules, war is only permitted as a response to an attack that’s imminent or already underway.

Defense is fine; attack is not. The fact that a pre-emptive attack might be the only effective form of defense is dismissed as against the rules.

This means that even if the creation of an Iranian nuclear bomb was a mere 10 days away, as was reportedly the case, Israel would have to sit on its hands until almost the point of detonation before it became legal for it to attack.

Law thus becomes a formula for national suicide.

When the war started on Feb. 28, Starmer refused to allow the Americans to use British-run air bases, including the crucial base on Diego Garcia, on the grounds that the war was illegal. He granted permission only after Iran started firing missiles at allies in the Gulf and at British forces stationed in Cyprus.

Starmer then hedged this belated gesture about by saying that British forces would be used to defend its allies but not to attack Iran. And it wouldn’t defend its American and Israeli allies because they had started an “illegal" war.

This was a wholly incoherent and morally unconscionable position. Such legalistic casuistry derives from the fact that liberal universalists like Starmer have made international law into a religion because they believe it replaces war by rules ordaining negotiation and compromise.

Far from producing an end to tyranny, persecution and oppression, however, this international order has created a world in which the United Nations, which administers the rulebook, is in bed with Hamas. And the world body has long empowered states that pose an acute threat to freedom, such as Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, to hold the whole world hostage to their predatory and murderous agendas.

Moreover, the entire international human rights and humanitarian establishment has been turned into a weapon against Israel. Far from promoting peace and justice, it facilitates and sanitizes terrorism, genocidal mass murder and gross injustice.

The result is that Starmer has brought shame and humiliation on his country. This is a nation that once led the world in warfare-an island nation whose storied navy dominated the seas and which in 1940 stood alone against the Nazis. Today, it has failed to defend its own people-some 240,000 Brits live in Dubai and Abu Dhabi-and won’t even get its warship out of mothballs to send to Cyprus before next week.

Starmer has provoked the undiluted fury of the Emiratis and Kuwaitis, who say they no longer see Britain as an ally because it refuses to join the battle against Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that he was “disappointed with Keir," who is “not Winston Churchill." And for once, that was a Trumpian understatement. Churchill must be turning over in his grave.

Starmer has now blown up Britain’s “special relationship" with America. He has turned Israel into a pariah-principally because it stands against the liberal universalist faith in negotiated compromise that it rightly believes would bring about its own destruction.

The resulting toxification of Israel has given rocket fuel to Islamists in an alliance with other anti-Zionists and antisemites that’s poisoning British politics and society and hanging British Jews out to dry.

What few have properly understood is the enormous change in the world order that may result from this war. Few have realized the extent to which Iran has propped up the axes of evil that have taken the world to hell in a handbasket.

The triumph of the Islamic revolution that brought the Tehran regime to power in 1979 galvanized, incentivized and provided material support for other Islamists to wage jihadi holy war against the West through strategies of infiltration, subversion and terror. Destroying the Tehran regime would deal a blow to the Islamist goal of destroying Western civilization.

It would also transform geopolitics by dealing a blow to China and Russia. Iran was indispensable to China in supplying it with oil. It was also crucial to China’s Belt and Road Initiative-its plan to create overland and maritime economic corridors to promote Chinese domination in global affairs.

For Russia, Iran has been vital as a major supplier of drones in its war against Ukraine and as the indispensable gateway for the International North-South Transport Corridor linking the Moscow region to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. With Russian influence much diminished in the Caucasus and in Syria, Iran was one of Moscow’s last bastions against the West in Eurasia.

Iran had recently finalized a 20-year comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia and accelerated its 25-year co-operation program with China. If the Iranian regime is destroyed, the baleful grip on the world by this axis of evil would be replaced by a new alliance promoting freedom and prosperity.

At its heart is the military, intelligence and security alliance between America, which has recovered its position as leader of the free world rather than presiding over its surrender, and Israel, which has rediscovered its biblical warrior identity and has become the regional superpower in the Middle East.

Israel is poised to be the fulcrum of the developing India-Middle East-European economic corridor. This stands to push the Belt and Road Initiative into the shadows.

It will enable goods to move from Southeast Asia via India across the Middle East through Saudi Arabia and Jordan, and on to Israel. From there, goods will be shipped to multiple points in Europe and on to the United States.

India is key, and the visit to Israel by its prime minister, Narendra Modi, on the eve of this war was deeply significant. As he told the Knesset, India has been the fastest-growing major economy in the world and will soon be among the top three. And under Modi, India is a staunch ally of Israel in their common struggle against Islamic holy war.

In addition, further normalization agreements between Israel and moderate Arab states, not to mention a West-facing Iran itself, could usher in years of regional stability and economic prosperity.

In other words, the destruction of the Iranian regime may unlock a really brave new world. So this is a war in which there is everything to play for in the otherwise Sisyphean attempt to defend civilization against barbarism.

And Keir Starmer has placed Britain on the wrong side of this seismic struggle.

The “rules-based international order" to which he so slavishly adheres and was supposed to usher in the brotherhood of man has merely ushered in the Muslim Brotherhood, which is now well advanced in subverting and conquering Britain and other Western countries for Islam.

This war against Iran may end in chaos or the survival in some form of the Tehran regime, which would be a tragedy for the oppressed Iranian people, and a setback for peace and justice everywhere.

But it may be seen with hindsight as the pivotal moment when the old international order gave up the ghost of its own decadence and was replaced by a new global framework in which Israel, the light unto nations, was finally able to see that radiance begin to illuminate the world.