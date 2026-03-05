The events unfolding for Israel in our time are not random. Chazal teach that the deeds of earlier generations leave their mark upon later ones, and Tanakh preserves patterns that reappear across history. When read with care, its verses reveal striking echoes of contemporary reality-especially regarding ancient Persia and Media, and Persia of our own day. In the year 5786 (2026), as Iran again stands at the center of Israel’s struggle, an unusual alignment of text, time, and circumstance comes into view.

In the Book of Esther we read:

“וְהַיּוֹם הַזֶּה תֹּאמַרְנָה שָׂרוֹת פָּרַס וּמָדַי…"

“And on this day the ladies of Persia and Media shall say…"

The opening letters of this verse spell תשפ"ו, the year in which we now stand. Rabbi Yonatan Eibeschitz explains that the phrase “וְהַיּוֹם הַזֶּה"-“on this day"-is exact. It refers to the seventh day, Shabbat, the day on which Vashti refused to appear before Achashverosh at the royal banquet.

That refusal was not a side detail. It was the decisive rupture in the narrative. On Shabbat, Vashti’s defiance set in motion the events that followed: her removal, Esther’s rise, and the eventual collapse of Haman’s decree. Advice offered impulsively became, in hindsight, the first step toward Israel’s rescue. The salvation of Am Yisrael from Persia and Media began on Shabbat.

A second hint appears in a verse attributed to King David:

“…וּבָאֵשׁ שָׂרוֹף יִשָּׂרְפוּ בַּשָּׁבֶת"

“…and they shall be utterly burned with fire in their place".

This is the only verse in Tanakh whose final letters once again spell תשפ"ו. Rashi associates the word שָׁבֶת with judgment-הַקָּדוֹשׁ בָּרוּךְ הוּא יוֹשֵׁב עַל כִּסֵּא הַדִּין.

Minchat Yehuda sharpens the reading further: the verse is to be understood as “on Shabbat." not to read the word as בְּשֶׁבֶת (“in their place" "or while sitting"), but as בְּשַׁבָּת-“on Shabbat." Each Shabbat weakens the power of the wicked. Their certainty erodes, their strength ebbs, and what appears fixed during the week begins to loosen. Shabbat is not merely rest; it is the point where reversals begin.

This pattern is reinforced through gematria. The phrase “שאגת הארי"-“The Roar of the Lion," the name given to the current campaign against Iran-has the numerical value 920. That same value appears in several central expressions:

“I will trust and not fear, for my strength and song is the Lord"

אֶבְטַח וְלֹא אֶפְחָד כִּי עָזִּי וְזִמְרָת יָ-הּ

“David, King of Israel, lives and endures, Amen"

דָּוִד מֶלֶךְ יִשְׂרָאֵל חַי וְקַיָּם אָמֵן

“As in the days when the Jews rested from their enemies"

כַּיָּמִים אֲשֶׁר נָחוּ בָהֶם הַיְּהוּדִים מֵאֹיְבֵיהֶם

These are not coincidences. Together they form one pattern: strength without fear, struggle that gives way to rest, the destruction of Amalek, and the enduring life of Israel.

Seen this way, the relevance to our moment is clear. As in the days of Esther, the confrontation with Persia-Iran-is not only political or military. It unfolds on a deeper plane as well. Significantly, the present campaign against Iran began on Shabbat, once again placing the seventh day at the point where events begin to turn.

Shabbat is where what seems fixed begins to loosen, and where outcomes take shape long before they are visible-for “לֹא יָנוּם וְלֹא יִישָׁן שׁוֹמֵר יִשְׂרָאֵל":

“The Guardian of Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps."

May we merit bitachon to pass through these days without fear; to rest, as in the days of Purim, from our enemies; to see the destruction of Amalek; and to witness the revelation of the kingdom of David.

David, King of Israel, lives and endures.

Am Yisrael Chai. Amen.

Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz is a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council of Israel.