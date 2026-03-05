תיעוד: חיסול המחבל מעין הטיל צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Israeli Navy on Thursday struck and eliminated the terrorist Wasim Attallah Ali in the area of Tripoli. Wasim Attallah Ali served as a commander in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for training and exercises in Hamas’ military wing in Lebanon. This is the first strike in the area since the beginning of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’.

The terrorist promoted terror attacks that would harm Israeli civilians and IDF troops. Wasim’s actions constituted a threat to the State of Israel and its residents.

Since the beginning of the operation, the Israeli Navy has been targeting Hezbollah’s infrastructure in Lebanon and identifying and intercepting aerial threats launched toward the State of Israel on a daily basis.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization chose to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime, and it will bear the consequences of its actions. The IDF will not allow harm to come to the residents of Israel and will continue to act to defend the State of Israel and its residents," the IDF stated.