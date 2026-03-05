In major events in Jerusalem on February 16 and 17, the State of Israel and world Jewry celebrated the reclamation of the 3,000-year-old Mount of Olives, the historic burial site of more than 150,000 Jews over the ages; among them prophets, many great rabbis, and notable modern Israeli leaders. The events were sponsored by the International Committee for Har Hazeitim ICHH in conjunction with the Israeli government and Municipality of Jerusalem.

The highlight of the two-day mission was the ceremony marking the completion of the first floor of the Visitor Education Center which ICHH is building in partnership with national and municipal government entities. The Center will serve not only as a gateway for the hundreds of thousands who visit each year, but as a permanent educational and security anchor to preserve the sanctity of the mountain and protect the graves of so many great and holy people buried there.

The mission began Monday night with a well-attended Town Hall Meeting at the Begin Center, where United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee spoke warmly about the vital importance of securing and protecting Har Hazeitim. Ambassador Huckabee emphasized the global and historic significance of the site and praised the unwavering work of the ICHH in safeguarding this sacred mountain for generations to come.

Tuesday morning, participants toured the Mt. of Olives firsthand, witnessing the remarkable progress made in cleaning, restoring, and securing the cemetery. Delegates saw the rehabilitation efforts, enhanced security measures, and ongoing improvements that now enable the hundreds of thousands who visit annually to do so with safety and dignity, something that was unthinkable just years ago.

The series of historic events also included an impressive reception by Israel’s Chief Rabbis, Rabbi Kalman Ber (Ashkenazi) and Rabbi David Yosef (Sephardi). The Chief Rabbis spoke passionately about the unique holiness of the mountain as the only cemetery within the traditional borders of Jerusalem and stressed the vital importance of protecting its sanctity for future generations. They were effusive in their praise for the members of the ICHH who succeeded in securing the historic cemetery and ending the rampant vandalism that plagued it prior to the organization’s founding.

In a special state ceremony honoring the accomplishments of the ICHH, President Isaac Herzog spoke of the historic and personal significance of Har Hazeitim. He noted that his own grandfather, former President Chaim Herzog, is buried on the mountain, underscoring the deeply personal connection so many families have to this sacred site. President Herzog declared that he stands ready to do anything necessary to ensure the success of the ICHH mission to protect Har Hazeitim. In a particularly moving gesture, the President gifted signed copies of a book about the Herzog family to Menachem and Avraham Lubinsky, the two brothers who founded the ICHH, as a token of appreciation for their historic leadership and dedication. The ceremony, held at the President’s Residence, included more than 80 members of the ICHH from the United States and abroad who traveled to join the historic festivities.

Despite the trying times facing Israel, the Knesset, headed by Speaker Amir Ohana, paused its intense national schedule to honor the ICHH, demonstrating the vital importance of this effort to Israel’s sovereignty and national dignity. More than 20 Members of Knesset and six government ministers attended, showing their commitment by taking time away from pressing national matters and critical events unfolding in Israel to stand in support of the Mount of Olives. MK Rabbi Yoav ben Zur, who headed the Knesset Caucus on the Mount of Olives, which at one time featured 76 members from all parties, the largest caucus in Knesset history, joined in recognizing the ICHH’s 16-year effort to reclaim this biblical and historic site.

The Lubinsky brothers reminded the Knesset why they founded the ICHH in 2010 following the devastating report by the late Israel Comptroller Micha Lindenstrauss, which exposed years of neglect and desecration, including broken tombstones and soccer matches played atop graves. Since then, the ICHH has brought transformative change. 176 surveillance cameras were installed, a police substation was established, new fences and gates were erected, and extensive rehabilitation was undertaken in partnership with government authorities and law enforcement.

The keynote event was the dedication celebrating completion of the first floor of the Har Hazeitim Visitor Education Center. Beyond construction progress, the Center represents a bold commitment to educate visitors about the mountain’s 3,000-year history, reinforce its sanctity, and ensure ongoing security and stewardship. The project, years in the making, has now advanced to construction of the second floor. Particular praise was given to Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion for his pivotal role in helping make the Visitors’ Center a reality.

An especially meaningful addition to the mission was the participation of hundreds of attendees of the Agudah Yarchei Kallah, who joined the delegation for a special luncheon highlighting the importance of the ICHH’s mission. In addition, the N’shei Yarchei Kallah were given a guided tour of Har Hazeitim, allowing them to witness firsthand the extraordinary progress in security, restoration, and preservation efforts.

The guests stood in silence as a cantor recited Kaddish and Kel Maleh Rachamim for the 150,000 Jews buried on the mountain, a solemn reminder of the sacred responsibility entrusted to this generation.

An impressive evening of recognition was held at Jerusalem’s prestigious Waldorf Astoria Hotel, chaired by noted Jewish leader Malcolm Hoenlein, Chairman Emeritus of the Conference of Major American Jewish Organizations. Leaders and dignitaries praised the American delegation who invested their resources, time, and dedication to help establish the Visitors’ Center and secure the future of Har Hazeitim for the hundreds of thousands who come each year to connect with Jewish history, heritage, and holiness.

The mission concluded with a special meeting at the United States Embassy with Ambassador Mike Huckabee, who expressed deep familiarity with and admiration for Har Hazeitim and reiterated his strong support for the ICHH and its Israel Chairman, Jeff Daube.

This historic mission underscored not only what has already been achieved, but how much more remains to be done. The protection of Har Hazeitim, its kedusha, its history, and the graves of 150,000 Jews, requires continued vigilance, partnership, and support. We call upon all who cherish Jerusalem and its sacred heritage to join this holy mission, to help complete the Visitor Education Center and to ensure that Har Hazeitim remains protected, secure, and preserved for the hundreds of thousands who come each year and for generations yet to come.

