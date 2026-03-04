Senior Iranian Shiite Muslim cleric Naser Makarem Shirazi published a religious ruling calling on Muslims to launch a Jihad (struggle) following the elimination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in an Israeli airstrike.

In the ruling, Shirazi notes that "the lowest of the enemies of humanity and the most evil infidels" managed to kill the "leader of the Islamic revolution," Ali Khamenei, who "fulfilled his dream to be a martyr."

According to Shirazi, in the history of Islam, death in the path of Allah was always the price of independence and honor, and preparation for the coming of the Mahadi, the Islamic messiah.

The cleric emphasized that the Islamic Revolution does not depend on one man and will never fail Allah's will, and therefore, the Assembly of Experts for Leadership must appoint a successor for Khamenei, and the security forces must work aggressively to prevent the enemy from causing internal chaos.

The ruling points to the United States and Israel, which Shirazi referred to as "the cursed Zionist entity," as responsible for killing Khamenei, and noted that every Muslim in the world was obligated to avenge him.