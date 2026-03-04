Officers from the Arara police station and the Border Police National Guard prevented attempts to stockpile weapons in Arara and nearby Bedouin communities in the Negev on Wednesday.

During searches in the village, authorities discovered a Sig Sauer pistol, magazines, and ammunition hidden in a locked sheep pen. Over the past week, an M-16 rifle was also found concealed near a mosque, leading to the arrest of a suspect linked to shootings.

In total, police seized an M-16 rifle, a Sig Sauer pistol, five magazines, and roughly 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Two suspects were arrested and taken for further questioning.

Authorities said operations to locate illegal weapons and prevent shootings will continue as part of broader efforts to enhance public safety.