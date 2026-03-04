Staff members from Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and its Consulate General in Dubai were evacuated to Israel on Tuesday aboard a special military flight that received rare authorization to land at Ben-Gurion Airport despite the closure of the skies to commercial traffic.

In addition to the diplomats, the evacuation flight also carried exceptional humanitarian cases, including the body of a woman who passed away in the UAE two days ago and a 93-year-old Israeli woman.

Approximately 500 Israeli citizens remain stranded in the United Arab Emirates after their flights were canceled. They have expressed fears for their safety amid the ongoing tensions and war.