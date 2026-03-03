נתניהו מבקר את הפצועים בהדסה איתי בית און, לע"מ; סטילס: מעיין טואף

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday visited the victims wounded in the impact incident in Beit Shemesh, at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, accompanied by the Director General of Hadassah, Prof. Yoram Weiss.

During the visit, the Prime Minister met Pnina Cohen, who lost her husband in the terrible tragedy.

"I am profoundly moved every time by the cohesion and resilience of Israeli society," Netanyahu remarked emotionally. "First and foremost, of these heroic mothers. You saw Pnina, who tragically lost her husband Yossi, and she is holding her toddler son David, and she says to me: 'Thank you.' After that tragedy, such strength of spirit is unfathomable. Similarly, I see Orpaz here - and with God's help, everything is going to be okay."

"These are heroic mothers, a heroic nation. Truly, all of Israel are responsible for one another, and you are proving that here; the citizens of Israel are all proving that. And I draw much strength from this. We still have great missions ahead, but with such cohesion and such resilience, we will complete them all," he added.

He also praised the first responders and medical teams: "Thank you very much, Prof. Weiss, and also to your incredible team here at Hadassah, to the United Hatzalah team, to Magen David Adom, and to all the rescue teams and the firefighters who ensured the rescue and evacuation. Incredible work, and it saves lives."

Director General of Hadassah, Prof. Yoram Weiss:"I would like to say that alongside all the sad moments, there are also many moments of pride. And I would like to thank the Honorable Prime Minister for coming here to visit the wounded. It is not to be taken for granted these days. I would like to thank the wounded for placing their trust in us. Hadassah has been committed throughout the years to the State of Israel and to treating all patients in the State of Israel and in Jerusalem in particular."