US President Donald Trump stated that it is "too late" for Iran to seek to negotiate now, on the fourth day of the war between the Islamic Republic and the combined forces of America and Israel.

Trump wrote today (Tuesday) on his Truth Social platform: "Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said 'Too Late!'"

Earlier today, President Trump praised the US munitions stockpiles as having "never been better," claiming that the war can go on indefinitely.

"The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better - As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Wars can be fought 'forever,' and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!)."