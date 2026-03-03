Two Turkish journalists were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of documenting the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv for CNN in Turkey.

According to the police spokesperson, the police force arrived at the scene after receiving a call to the emergency hotline about two suspects seen carrying cameras, who were allegedly documenting in real-time for a foreign media outlet.

The officers who arrived at the scene acted to stop the broadcast and began investigating the suspects.

According to the police, the suspects identified themselves as journalists and presented expired credentials.

Both suspects were transferred for further investigation.