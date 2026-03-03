The Garden of Europe campaign introduces a delicious, light, and healthy dessert for Israeli consumers: Malabi with Kiwi & Apple Topping. This recipe reinvents the classic Middle Eastern milk pudding muhallebi by combining it with the vibrant, fresh flavors of European kiwi and apple, creating a dessert that is both refreshing and visually stunning.

European kiwis provide tangy freshness and vitamin C, while European apples contribute natural sweetness and a crisp texture. Together, they elevate this beloved pudding into a colorful, nutritious fusion treat, perfect for family gatherings or festive occasions.

Recipe: Malabi with Kiwi & Apple Topping

Ingredients:

2 cups of milk

2 tbsp cornstarch

2 tbsp sugar (adjust to taste)

1 tsp rose water

1 kiwi from EU, diced

½ European apple, finely chopped

1 tbsp pomegranate syrup or honey

Instructions:

Prepare the base: In a small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch in ¼ cup of cold milk until smooth, preventing lumps. Cook the pudding: Pour the remaining milk into a saucepan over medium heat. Gradually whisk in the cornstarch mixture, stirring constantly. Cook for 5-7 minutes until the mixture thickens into a smooth, creamy pudding. Add sweetness and aroma: Stir in sugar and rose water, ensuring the flavors are evenly distributed. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly. Chill the pudding: Pour the malabi into serving cups or small bowls. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours until fully set and chilled. Prepare the topping: Dice the kiwi and finely chop the apple. For extra flavor, you can lightly drizzle apple pieces with a few drops of lemon juice to enhance freshness. Assemble the dessert: Just before serving, top each cup of malabi with kiwi and apple pieces. Drizzle with pomegranate syrup or honey for a glossy finish and subtle sweetness. Serve & enjoy: Garnish with a few pomegranate seeds or a small mint leaf for color contrast. Serve chilled for a refreshing dessert that balances creamy, fruity, and floral flavors.

Tip: For an added visual and textural twist, lightly toast a few slivered almonds or pistachios and sprinkle on top. This adds crunch and makes the dessert more festive.

For more inspiration, visit: https://appleandkiwi.eu/

Funded by the European Union. However, the views and opinions expressed are those of the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.