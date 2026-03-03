On Monday night, the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise intelligence, struck and dismantled facilities within the leadership compound of the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran.

During the strike on the compound, numerous munitions were dropped on the Presidential Office and the building of the Supreme National Security Council. In addition, the gathering site of the regime’s most senior forum responsible for security decision-making was targeted, as well as the institution for training Iranian military officers and additional key regime infrastructure.

The leadership compound of the Iranian regime is one of the most heavily secured assets in Iran and spans several streets in central Tehran. The regime’s leadership and senior security officials frequently convened at the compound, from which they conducted situational assessments regarding Iran’s nuclear program and advanced the plan for the destruction of the State of Israel.

The compound was used by the eliminated leader of the Iranian terrorist regime, Ali Khamenei, and housed infrastructure used to manage attacks against the State of Israel, as well as to direct and finance the regime’s terrorist proxies.

The compound was struck following a prolonged process of intelligence collection and analysis conducted by the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

This compound serves as the most central and significant headquarters of the Iranian terrorist regime. Its strike further degrades the functional continuity of the regime’s command and control systems.