After many years in research and development, Israel successfully operated the IRON BEAM missile defense system for the first time in a warfare secenario against Iranian drones and missiles in February 2026.

Iron Beam represents a revolutionary shift from “ammunition-based" to “energy-based" defense - turning electricity into an inexhaustible, precision weapon at about 3 dollars per laser burst instead of $150K for each Iron Dome rocket.

Iron Beam engages the enemy missile at the speed of light and has a range of about 10 kilometers.

Iron Beam requires “dwell" time on a target because it is literally setting the missile on fir which causes it to fall in heavy rain, dust or even fog. It is weather sensitive.

Iron Beam uses a high-intensity laser beam to deliver concentrated thermal energy at a coin-sized spot - heating the surface to thousands of degrees Fahrenheit and igniting propellant or causing structural failure.

Iron Beam works best against slower rockets or drones.

The weapon fires hundreds of “coin-sized" laser beams and once the first hit is detected then the other beams are re-directed to that same spot.

The success of Iron Beam will lead to many governments to order it as the new cornerstone of their missile and drone defensive system born out of Israel’s essential need to protect its people from multiple enemies often targeting the Jewish State at the same time as we have seen over the last few years.

Iran’s failure is Israel’s success.

Barry Shaw blogs at The View from Israel, Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.