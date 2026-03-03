An explosion occurred early Tuesday morning at the US Embassy in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, after it was hit by two Iranian drones

Sources said that a fire broke out at the scene following the explosion.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed that two drones hit the US Embassy, adding that a fire broke out and the building sustained minor damage.

Fox News reported that the US Embassy was empty at the time of the attack.

A source familiar with the details told the AFP that Saudi Arabia intercepted a total of four drones that were launched towards the embassy area in Riyadh.

Following the incident, the US Embassy in Riyadh issued a shelter in place notification for Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran and are limiting non-essential travel to any military installations in the region.

The Embassy recommended that American citizens in Saudi Arabia shelter in place immediately.

US President Donald Trump spoke to NewsNation following the incident and said “you’ll find soon" what the retaliation will be for the attack on the US embassy in Riyadh and for the US service members killed in Kuwait.