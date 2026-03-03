In the shadow of the recent security escalation and the severe attacks on Israel’s civilian population, OneFamily reports a sharp rise in the number of families in need of care and support.

Since the beginning of the latest round of fighting, dozens of new families have joined the organization - including families of those killed, wounded, and traumatized.

“The sirens bring everything back," the organization shared. “In these moments, families don’t just need technical assistance - they need human support."

Reut and Eyal Butzchak, parents of Captain Oshri Moshe Butzchak who fell in December 2023, say: “These days of military operations awaken deep concern, fear, and immense longing. The support of OneFamily, especially during these days, is critical and deeply meaningful for us. It gives us tremendous strength."

At OneFamily, they emphasize that alongside the military campaign, another quieter battle is taking place - the battle for the emotional resilience of families. “The war does not end when the headlines fade," says CEO Moshe Swill. “There are children who have lost a father or mother, widows and widowers trying to hold their homes together, and wounded individuals beginning a long journey of rehabilitation. We are there to make sure none of them are left alone."

The support includes individual and group therapy, resilience workshops, financial guidance, enrichment activities for children, and comprehensive long-term care. Since the events of October 7, the organization has been operating around the clock, expanding its network of therapists and volunteers nationwide.

Alongside its emergency response, OneFamily continues its community initiatives that strengthen belonging and mutual responsibility. Ahead of Purim, thousands of care packages were prepared for bereaved families and victims of terror, with the help of hundreds of volunteers from across Israeli society, as well as public officials who personally visited families in their homes.

The organization calls on the public to join this national effort: “Israel’s resilience is not built only on the battlefield - but in the home, in the community, and in the heart. Every donation allows us to provide another therapy session, another layer of support, another embrace to a family in pain."

Donations will help expand treatment and support services for bereaved families and the wounded, as part of a national emergency solidarity campaign.

Click here to become a partner in OneFamily's blessed work