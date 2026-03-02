US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to the regime in Tehran and announced that the bombings so far are just the beginning of the operation against them.

“We’re knocking the crap out of them," Trump said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “I think it’s going very well. It’s very powerful. We’ve got the greatest military in the world and we’re using it."

He further stated that the US had not even begun to hit Iran and that the true attack was still to come. “We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon."

Trump stated that more was being done to help the Iranian people reclaim their freedom from the oppressive regime of the Ayatollahs, and warned Iranian citizens to stay indoors while the fighting continues.