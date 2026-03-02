The IDF published new data this afternoon (Monday) on the achievements of Operation Roaring Lion in Iran to date.

"With the launch of Operation 'Roaring Lion,' the Operations Directorate,via the General Command Center, has been overseeing the campaign and is responsible for leading and synchronizing front offensive and defensive efforts across multiple fronts," the military stated.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, "Before the campaign, the Operations Directorate conducted an in-depth battle preparation process over the course of several months. Coordination processes were carried out with the U.S. military, alongside extensive preparations for developments across multiple fronts. This included the reinforcement of the regional commands while bolstering defensive and offensive readiness. So far, approximately 110,000 reservists have been mobilized."

"The Israeli Air Force, acting on precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate and in cooperation with the Operations Directorate, has so far targeted over 600 terrorist infrastructure sites of the Iranian regime, including over 20 targets belonging to Iranian military leaders, more than 150 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, and over 200 Iranian aerial defense systems," it noted.

Additionally, "Over the past day, the IDF has conducted multi-front efforts across all arenas. Approximately 30 terrorist infrastructure sites have been struck in Lebanon so far."

"The IDF will continue to operate - offensively and defensively - across all arenas," the military statement concluded.

