The holiday of Purim is well-established as a day of joy and gratitude for the miracle which spared our people from an evil enemy.

Even during these deeply difficult moments for our people where we face a clear danger to our lives and wellbeing, the holiday’s messages deserve to stand strong - yet as is always the case in Jewish tradition and practice our commitment to safety and lives is paramount. We share this guide with a focus on that commitment to ensure that the day retains its meaning but with the utmost understanding of the difficult times in which we find ourselves and our people.

1. In all cases it it imperative to fully abide by the guidelines of the IDF Homefront Command and they should be viewed as halakhot pikuach nefesh that therefore pre-empt any other halakhot in the Torah and certainly halakhot pertaining to reading of the megillah.

2. With the understanding that any large public gatherings are prohibited out of fear that large numbers of people would be caught exposed during a potential air raid, megillah should be read and heard based upon the following:

a. In an optimal situation megillah should be heard in a minyan of ten men above bar mitzva age where everyone in attendance is in a sheltered space and would not need to move in the event of a siren. However if ten men are not available in these circumstances, women can be included in the count of ten of those listening.

b. In those occasions where it is not possible to gather a minyan in a protected space, one would be permitted to read the megillah beyachid (on one’s own, WITHOUT A MINYAN) from a kosher megillah written on parchment, saying the Brachot before. In such a case the bracha of Harav Et ReiVeinu traditionally recited at the end of the megillah reading should not be said as it is intended only for readings with a minyan (or according to some a gathering of ten or more women.) If one is not fully versed in the proper enunciation of the words (TRUP), it is still acceptable to read without the proper enunciation (TRUP) assuming it is read correctly from a kosher parchment.

c. When there is no option for either a minyan or to read from a kosher parchment megillah, one is permitted to hear it via an online format like zoom. Many poskim are lenient on this matter and pasken that this is an acceptable manner to be observing the mitzvah and without a doubt there is room for leniency in these circumstances where a person would not be able to ensure their safety in a public gathering. But the reading should be heard live and not a recording.

3. In the case of a siren going off during the megillah reading:

a. Immediately upon hearing the siren should carefully but quickly get to a safe shelter.

b. Even if one remains in their protected space for extended periods of time, upon leaving the space they would return to the place in the megillah they left off. The gathering should wait patiently for everyone to return but ideally should try not to speak idly during their time away from the reading.

c. If the siren goes off at the exact moment after the recitation of the first brachot but before the text of the megillah it is best to try and quickly read the first pasuk and then move to the safe space. But in cases where this is not possible, it is not imperative. But if there was a hefsek by speaking between the brachot and the beginning of laining the megilla, the bracha on the megillah should be repeated.

d. One should refrain from speaking during the recitation of the megillah but if there are any instructions or announcements that needs to be made related to a siren or other safety instructions it is of course permitted. In general, even if one does speak for whatever reason it doesn’t prevent the individual from having fulfilled the mitzvah.

4. If one missed the reading of Parshat Zachor on Shabbat, they can fulfill the mitzvah by hearing the Torah reading of ויבא עמלק in the Purim morning tefillah.

5. Giving matanot l’evyonim via online payment portals (Bit, Paybox, etc.) is fully permissible even if one is concerned that the transaction isn’t completed because the banks are closed on Purim.

6. Out of concern to be caught outside during a siren, it is permissible to give mishloach manot to one’s family if they are not directly supported by that same family but are independent.

Despite the challenges and fears surrounding Purim this year, we pray that we will still be able to feel the joy and meaning of the holiday and it should usher in the salvation and victory we so need at this time.