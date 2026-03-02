Over the past day, the IDF has identified a change in the pattern of missile launches from Iran, manifested in larger and more coordinated barrages.

If at the beginning of the war there were relatively smaller barrages, now the volleys consist of between nine and 30 missiles each.

The defense establishment estimates that Tehran is trying to reach massive barrages of dozens of missiles at a time, learning as they go, all while the Iranian establishment is facing operational challenges and complexities.

At the same time, the investigation into yesterday’s deadly strike in Beit Shemesh is ongoing. The IDF said the shelter was a standard one located on level minus one, but despite that, a breach occurred as a result of a direct hit.

According to the initial review, dozens of people were at the site during the siren, and some of those who were inside the shelter survived.

The IDF is examining whether all of the casualties were indeed inside the shelter at the time of the impact, and whether the shelter door had been fully closed.