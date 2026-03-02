The complex reality in Israel during Operation Roaring Lion has not skipped over the news studios.

A video published on social media shows the moment sirens disrupted the news broadcast at the Channel 12 studio in Neve Ilan.

The sirens forced the broadcasters and the technical crew to move to a makeshift studio in a protected space from which they continued the broadcast.

In the video, the anchor, Gidon Uko, can be seen removing his wireless microphone and moving quickly, but without panicking, to the nearby protected space.