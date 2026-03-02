Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said he envisions peace and strategic partnership with Israel in a future Iran, declaring in an interview with CBS News 60 Minutes that "the strategic importance of having a partnership with Israel is critical."

"Of course," Pahlavi responded when asked whether he imagines peace with Israel. He added that in modern history, Iran "gave refuge to Jews who were escaping the Nazis during the Second World War, giving them refuge and sanctuary in Iran."

Speaking from Paris, the 65-year-old son of the late shah described what he believes is the imminent collapse of the Iranian regime following the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the opening hours of the war.

"It is definitely a sort of earth-shattering event," Pahlavi said. "When people identify the entire monstrosity of the regime that is depicted ultimately by the chief monster of these monsters, when he's gone... It's like elation. It was like, 'Oh, my God, it has finally occurred. Maybe this is it. This is our chance now.'"

He accused Khamenei of presiding over widespread atrocities. "Ever since this regime has taken over, how many Iranians' lives have been lost?" Pahlavi asked. "I don't think you can have an example of such a level of atrocity ever in the history of Iran... And this is all because of Ali Khamenei's insistence and persistence to keep himself and his Mafia regime in power at the expense of the Iranian people."

Pahlavi said that despite cautioning demonstrators to remain safe for now, many Iranians have continued to protest. "To us, it's liberation. To us it's like a humanitarian intervention to protect lives that could otherwise continue to be lost," he said.

Pahlavi stated that Iranians were "prepared to fight the fight" regardless of outside intervention and are "thanking President Trump for actually standing on his word and acting upon his word."

Pahlavi expressed confidence that the regime could fall after nearly five decades in power. "Of course," he said when asked whether he believes that outcome is possible.

He emphasized that he does not seek to restore the monarchy. "I'm not running for office," Pahlavi said. While declining to pursue the throne, he said he is willing to serve as a transitional leader. "They trust me as a transitional leader. Not as the future king or future president or future whatever. I'm totally focused on my mission in life, which is to bring the country to a point that they can make that free choice."

Outlining his vision for a future Iran, Pahlavi cited four core principles: "Iran's territorial integrity," "a clear separation of religion from state," "equality of all citizens under the law and individual liberties," and "the democratic process to allow the people to elect and decide what the future system of governance should be."

On Iran's nuclear program, he was unequivocal. "I think it should be totally dismantled," Pahlavi said. "I don't think Iran has any need to pursue a military weaponization of the nuclear program."

Addressing criticism of his father's rule, Pahlavi said the late shah left Iran voluntarily "to avoid bloodshed." Quoting his father, he said, "I'm a king. A king doesn't build his throne on the blood of his own people. If the nation today wants me out, I will leave. I will not turn my guns on them."

Pahlavi said millions of Iranians are calling his name in the streets and that he remains focused on the country despite nearly five decades in exile. "From the day I left, I never left Iran," he said. "When I wake up in the morning, the first thing that is on my mind is Iran."

He confirmed he is in contact with the Trump administration and members of Congress. Asked for his message to President Trump, Pahlavi said: "I'm here to echo and join millions of my compatriots inside and outside of Iran to thank him for having done and having the courage to do what is not easy, but intervene. And he will go down in the annals of Iranian history as the most-celebrated foreign leader that changed the ballgame and changed the world as a result."

Pahlavi also said there are units within Iran's military and police that have signaled willingness to turn against the regime, adding that many troops could be granted amnesty in a process of national reconciliation.

"Have faith in yourselves," he said in a message directed to the Iranian people. "You are a nation with an ancient civilization... Instead of hoping, start believing that it can be done."