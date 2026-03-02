The parallels to the original Purim story are too many to count.

The leader of our enemies has been eliminated, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the IDF have been assisted by the kindness of a benevolent leader, President Donald Trump, to whom we are deeply grateful, and an era of fear is giving way to a time of rejoicing.

Bayamim ha'heim baz'man hazeh. And yet, as in the original Purim story, we must be reminded by the wise Queen Esther to not allow ourselves to become overly confident.

On the day after Purim, Queen Esther threw herself at Achashverosh's feet: “If it pleases his majesty, allow the Jews in Shushan to act tomorrow as they did today." Perhaps Esther was attempting to push back against the hubris, the false sense of complacency, and the self-congratulatory tone of her people. Perhaps she felt that the Jewish people had not yet achieved unity, a spiritual cause of this disaster. Perhaps she felt that the Jewish people still placed too much faith in political leaders and military might and not enough faith in G-d.

One more day of fighting, she begged. One more day of humility, she hoped. One more day of unity, she dreamed.

On Sunday, March 1, one day after our modern-day Haman was killed, is our Shushan Purim 5786. As tragically evidenced yesterday in Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem and a day earlier in Tel Aviv, we are not in the clear. A cornered enemy is the most dangerous enemy of all. Our hearts break for the lives lost, and we cannot begin to imagine the anxiety that surrounds our brothers and sisters in Israel at this time.

Esther’s plea for Shushan Purim is a reminder that we are not yet ready to celebrate. As in the Purim story, those of us who are able must gather together in unity. While our brothers and sisters are trapped in their safe rooms and the brave Israeli and American soldiers are standing up to tyranny, we must gather in shuls to pray on their behalf, for safety, and for the Jewish people's salvation.

One more day of fighting, she still prays. One more day of humility, she still hopes. One more day of unity, she still dreams. And she begs us to join her.

Let us not be silent. Let us storm the gates of Heaven as we await רֶוַח וְהַצָּלָה לַיְּהוּדִים, 7, G-d's salvation fro the Jewish people.

Purim Sameach.

Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph is OUExecutive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer