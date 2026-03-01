Channel 12 veteran Arab affairs correspondent Ehud Yaari estimates that Iran has begun changing course to end the attack by surrendering to a deal with terms set by the United States.

"We are approaching the point where Israel and the US, or each one separately, must consider telling the Iranian public: 'We control the sky above Tehran. Whoever goes out to the street and someone tries to attack them, we are defending from above," Yaari stated.

He added that "Trump's remarks come after the Iranians reversed their policy. The new leadership, led by Ali Larijani and Abbas Araghchi, explains that they are no longer attempting to expand the war to a regional one, there is no threat to close the Straight of Hormuz, we will stop the attacks on the Arab states, after Saudi Arabia and UAE made clare that if the attacks continue they would join the fighting with their own air forces."

According to Yaari, “Larijani and Araghchi are effectively granting Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis an exemption from joining the war. That has not happened in the past. At the same time, they are signaling to the United States that they are interested in talks. After less than two days, we are at a crossroads, where the Iranians are beginning to falter."