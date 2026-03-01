An explosive drone struck an apartment housing Israeli citizens on Sunday near one of the Israeli mission's offices in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Two Israelis were lightly injured by the blast.

Kan News reported that Israel is disturbed by the manner of the strike, which occurred in the UAE.

Earlier in the day, there were reports of several casualties in strikes on Abu Dhabi, as well as in Dubai, as a result of a fallen UAV that was intercepted.

Anwar Gargash, adviser to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a warning message to Iran: “An attack on the UAE or any other Gulf state is a crossing of red lines. We will not stand idly by and accept attacks on facilities on our territory."

Gargash added: “You are not at war with your neighbors. This action isolates Iran, which today greatly needs the intervention of the Gulf states to stop and limit the war and prevent its spread. There is short-sightedness here and the creation of hostility that will continue for years to come, and a return to the lack of trust that Gulf states previously worked to bridge with Iran."