General Vo Nguyen Giap once said that America was defeated “as much on the streets of Berkeley as in the jungles of Vietnam." Hamas and its allies have absorbed that lesson. Their genocidal war against Israel is fought over the bodies of kidnapped, raped, and murdered Jews-but also, and increasingly, in headlines, hashtags, and campus rallies. Islamic victory is jubilantly measured in blood but even more so in narrative dominance.

The principal weapons in this narrative war are three canards: apartheid, settler violence and genocide. Each has a specific legal or historical meaning. Each has been hollowed out and refilled with anti-Israel fury. Together they form the rabid emotional core of yet another modern Blood Libel.

In South Africa, apartheid was a formal system of racial domination: enforced segregation, separate legal systems, and permanent political disenfranchisement of the Black majority. By contrast, within Israel’s pre-1967 borders, Arab citizens vote, serve in the Knesset, sit on the Supreme Court, attend universities, and work as doctors, professors, and soldiers. Israel’s legal system is formally equal and often bends over backward with extreme liberalism to demonstrate that equality.

Although conditions in disputed territories are more complex, shaped by decades of Arab terrorism, Israeli courts still spare no efforts to ensure the rights of the Arabs there. But complexity is precisely what the apartheid label is designed to erase. It replaces analysis with analogy as inconvenient facts are ignored: apartheid is evil; Israel is apartheid; therefore Israel is evil. The power of the term lies not in accuracy but in resonance.

“Settler violence" functions in the same way. The phrase is endlessly repeated and then cited as evidence that Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria is inherently criminal. Yet careful analysis of incident data tells a different story. Most friction in the territories originates with Palestinian attacks, riots, or ambushes. Jewish violence against Arabs does occur-but it is both rare and pursued by Israeli authorities. Meanwhile, Palestinian attacks on Jewish civilians are systematically celebrated and financially incentivized by the Palestinian Authority.

A detailed, 125 page report by the Regavim organization shows how the “settler violence" narrative is dramatically inflated. Of roughly 8500 incidents classified by the UN as settler-related over a seven-year period, large portions involve non-violent trespassing by Jewish hikers, Jewish visits to the Temple Mount, or cases where Jews were attacked and responded in self-defense. After removing clearly malicious misclassifications, potentially legitimate cases amount to about 10% of the original list. But in the court of global opinion, data barely matters. What matters is the curated fable: Jews as Naziesque aggressors, Palestinians as perpetual victims. That fable needs a headline, and “settler violence" supplies it to an eager international and domestic audience.

The most corrosive word of all is “genocide." Coined after the Holocaust to describe the attempt to eradicate an entire people, it carries the moral weight of six million murdered Jews. Since October 7, it has been hurled at Israel so promiscuously that its meaning risks decaying beyond all utility. If every intense war is genocide, the Holocaust loses its specificity and the term itself loses its force as has occurred for the term “racism" in the United States.

Since 1948, more than 11 million Arabs have been killed in Middle Eastern conflicts. Only a tiny fraction-roughly 0.03 percent-occurred in wars involving Israel. Wars in Syria, Sudan, Yemen, and elsewhere have produced civilian slaughter and displacement dwarfing Gaza by orders of magnitude. Yet there are no weekly marches in Western capitals against those regimes, no technicolor campus tent villages, no emergency sessions of the UN or international courts. These atrocities barely rate a shrug and a letter.

In Gaza, even using Hamas’s own inflated casualty figures, the combatant-to-civilian ratio is extremely ‘civil’ in comparison with any modern urban war-despite Hamas’s systematic use of human shields. Israel has warned residents of impending strikes, created humanitarian corridors, facilitated massive aid deliveries, and sought to minimize civilian harm while fighting an enemy openly committed to Jewish extermination. If that is genocide, the Start Up Nation seems to fail miserably at it. To get a in-depth perspective on this, the BESA Center of Bar Ilan University published a 300-page report entitled “Debunking the Genocide Allegations."

If the facts contradict the slogans, why do the slogans spread? Because they satisfy psychological and political needs. Accusing Israel of genocide allows activists, commentators, and states to virtue signal without confronting genuine atrocities elsewhere. It simplifies a complex conflict into a binary morality play and offers instant belonging to a superior global moral tribe while whitewashing that tribe's antisemitism.

Throughout this series, we have traced how three Big Lie pillars uphold the new blood libel against the Jewish state: the invention of an ancient Palestinian people, the weaponization of international law, and the explosive trinity of apartheid, genocide, and settler violence-all divorced from reality and stripped of intellectual honesty. Together they form a seamless narrative in which Jews are once again cast as the world’s ultimate danger and as such are also held guilty for the targets placed on their own backs by willingly deluded but enthusiastic self-styled “defenders".

So who are we to challenge a narrative embraced by global media, international institutions, and cultural elites? The better question is: who are we not to? We should refuse to surrender language to those who weaponize it. We should insist that history, law, and moral clarity still matter. The Big Lie has survived because Jews too often hoped silence or conferences would bring safety. They never have. They never will. Confronting this era of peak Jew-hatred requires clarity about who we are, where we came from, what actually happened, what the law actually says-and the courage to say so when the crowd screams otherwise and their knives are drawn.

