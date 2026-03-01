The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday morning, shortly after 6:00 a.m., that missiles had been launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel, and that defense systems were operating to intercept the threat.

Sirens were subsequently activated in central Israel, Jerusalem, and Samaria. Sirens were later sounded in the Sharon region as well.

The IDF urged the public to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

After nearly an hour of continuous sirens and nonstop firing, the Home Front Command announced that residents across the country are permitted to leave protected spaces, but were instructed to remain in close proximity to them.

Magen David Adom reported that it treated 14 individuals who were injured while making their way to protected areas.

No falls or damage were reported.