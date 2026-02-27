During the Tel Aviv Marathon, 35 runners required medical treatment, five of whom were seriously injured by heatstroke. The condition of the other injured runners is moderate to mild, according to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital.

The marathon, which was launched this morning (Friday) by Mayor Ron Huldai, is the largest ever held in Israel. Over 50,000 runners are participating today in all the race categories.

In the full marathon category alone, which spans 42.2 km, more than 3,000 runners are participating, making it the largest marathon ever held in Israel. The half-marathon, covering 21.2 km, also broke all-time records with more than 12,000 runners, as did the 10 km race, which had over 20,000 participants.

After more than two years, despite the ongoing war, 15 elite foreign runners are participating, including competitors from Kenya and Ethiopia.