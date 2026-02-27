צפו: בוקר לבן בחרמון, 5 ס"מ של שלג צילום: דוברות אתר החרמון

After a snowy night, 5 cm (2 inches) of snow accumulated on Mount Hermon this morning (Friday), and the visitor center estimates that the snow will continue to accumulate as the snowfall persists.

The site will open later in the day after the snow has been cleared from the roads.

Throughout the day, the weather will be partly cloudy. Light local rain is expected until noon, mainly in central Israel and the Negev. Temperatures will slightly drop and be lower than usual for the season.

On Sunday, a warming trend is expected, and a slight increase in temperatures is anticipated for Monday as well, but they will still be a little lower than average. Starting Monday afternoon, there may be local rain, mainly in the central mountains.

Forecasted temperatures for today and tonight: Jerusalem 5-11°C, Tel Aviv 10-17°C, Haifa 11-15°C, Safed 4-9°C, Katzrin 5-14°C, Tiberias 9-16°C, Nazareth 8-14°C, Afula 6-16°C, Beit Shean 9-18°C, Lod 9-17°C, Ashdod 10-17°C, Ein Gedi 14-20°C, Be'er Sheva 10-16°C, Mitzpe Ramon 7-13°C, Eilat 13-20°C.