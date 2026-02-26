The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released new Farsi-language guidance on social media aimed at Iranians seeking to make contact with the agency.

The outreach comes as President Donald Trump weighs possible action against Iran should negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program fail to produce an agreement. Talks between US and Iranian representatives continued on Thursday in Geneva.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Trump reiterated that he would not allow the Islamic Republic to obtain a nuclear weapon, describing it as the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism. Iranian officials have consistently denied pursuing nuclear arms.

The CIA message was published in Farsi across several platforms, including X, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, and YouTube. The agency provided detailed instructions for those considering contact, emphasizing personal security precautions.

Among the recommendations were avoiding the use of work computers or personal mobile phones and, where possible, using a new disposable device. The message also advised individuals to remain aware of their surroundings and who might be able to observe their online activity.

Those reaching out were asked to share identifying details such as their name, location, professional role, and any access to information or skills considered relevant to the agency. The CIA further advised the use of a trusted Virtual Private Network not based in Russia, Iran, or China, or alternatively the Tor network, in order to help conceal users’ identities and internet activity.

The agency declined to comment on the initiative. Iran’s delegation to the United Nations did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The recruitment effort follows similar public messaging directed at citizens of other adversarial states, including China, North Korea, and Russia.

Israel has also engaged in public outreach to Iranian citizens in recent months. During the 12-day war, the IDF’s Farsi-language spokesperson posted a message on X addressing Iranians who expressed concern over their country’s future. The post acknowledged the difficult circumstances faced by many and noted that messages had been received from individuals, including some who identified themselves as members of Iran’s security institutions.

While clarifying that the IDF was not the appropriate body to handle such requests, the spokesperson directed those interested to the Mossad, providing a link to the intelligence agency’s website. The message advised the use of an external VPN for anyone seeking to make contact and expressed hope for a better future for the Iranian people.

President Trump has also warned Tehran against executing individuals detained during nationwide anti-government protests in January, stating that such actions would carry consequences. Human rights organizations have reported that thousands were killed in the government’s crackdown, describing it as the most severe internal unrest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.