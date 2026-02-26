Vanderbilt University has launched an inquiry into a mathematics lecturer whose classroom exercise about "Palestinian territory" drew criticism from the activist group StopAntisemitism.

Tekin Karadağ, a senior lecturer at the university’s department of mathematics, drew the ire of the antisemitism watchdog after it obtained a slide from one of his lectures that used a pro-Palestinian protest slogan and suggested that Israel was shrinking the "Palestinian territory."

"Assume Palestine as a state with a rectangular land shape. There is the Mediterranean Sea on the west and the Jordan River on the east," read the slide. “From the river to the sea, Palestine (…) was approximately 100 km. in 1946. The land decreases by 250 sq. km per year, due to the occupation by Israel. How fast is the width of the land decreasing now?"

Karadǎg, a Turkish national who received his PhD from Texas A&M University in 2021, included the question under "examples related to the popular issues" in a survey of calculus class, according to StopAntisemitism, which wrote in a post on X that Karadǎg was "bringing his anti-Israel, antisemitic bias into his classroom."

In a statement shared with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Vanderbilt said that the content had been removed and that an inquiry had been launched into Karadağ.

"The university has received reports alleging a member of the faculty engaged in unprofessional conduct related to content shared during course instruction," the school said. "The content in question has been removed, and a formal inquiry has been initiated consistent with relevant university policy."

Vanderbilt Hillel welcomed the university’s actions in a statement shared with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, writing that they were "confident that the University will take appropriate action."

"The teaching of calculus - or any subject - is not an opportunity for an instructor to inculcate the class with their personal biases and politics; that is both commonsense and the policy of the University," the statement read. "We are glad that the Administration moved quickly to remove this question and launch a formal investigation."

In recent years, rhetoric about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on college campuses has grown increasingly fraught, with professors’ commentary on the region sparking heavy scrutiny and, at times, disciplinary measures when their universities have determined that they exceeded the bounds of academic freedom. A recent report by Columbia University’s antisemitism task force found that students frequently experienced pro-Palestinian advocacy in classes entirely unrelated to the Middle East - such as dance or math classes.

The inquiry was not the first time that Vanderbilt took swift action against the expression of pro-Palestinian sentiments on its campus.

In March 2024, the university, which has roughly 1,100 Jewish undergraduate students, was among the first universities to expel students who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Last year, the school’s antisemitism "grade" from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) was bumped up from a "C" to an "A."