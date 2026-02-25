The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Wednesday sanctioned more than 30 individuals, entities, and vessels for facilitating illicit Iranian petroleum sales and supporting Iran’s ballistic missile and advanced conventional weapons (ACW) programs.

Treasury said the action is part of its campaign of maximum pressure on Iran, targeting vessels in the regime’s “shadow fleet" that transport petroleum and petroleum products abroad. According to the department, revenue from these sales funds domestic repression, terrorist proxies, and weapons programs.

“Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “Under President Trump’s strong leadership, Treasury will continue to put maximum pressure on Iran to target the regime’s weapons capabilities and support for terrorism."

The sanctions were imposed under Executive Orders 13902, 13382, and 13949, and in furtherance of National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 (NSPM-2). Treasury noted that in 2025, OFAC sanctioned more than 875 persons, vessels, and aircraft as part of this effort.

OFAC designated 12 vessels and their owners or operators accused of transporting hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products. The vessels include HOOT, OCEAN KOI, NORTH STAR, FELICITA, ATEELA 1 and ATEELA 2, NIBA, DANUTA I, ALAA, LUMA, REMIZ, and GAS FATE. Several associated shipping companies were also designated for operating in Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sectors.

In addition, OFAC designated nine individuals and entities in Iran, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates accused of procuring precursor chemicals and sensitive machinery for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

Among them were Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company and several Türkiye-based firms accused of acting as financial intermediaries for procurement activities. Two additional companies were designated for supporting efforts to obtain sodium perchlorate for Iran’s Parchin Chemical Industries. Four individuals were also sanctioned for their connection to Qods Aviation Industries, which designs and manufactures UAVs.

Treasury said all property and interests in property of the designated persons within the United States, or in the possession of US persons, are blocked. Transactions involving designated individuals or entities are generally prohibited, and foreign financial institutions may face secondary sanctions for facilitating significant transactions on their behalf.