“Church in west London engulfed in flames. Another fire that broke out near a church in Northamptonshire is a suspected arson attack."

Two English churches set on fire at night within 24 hours must be a coincidence.

As it must be a coincidence that, during the same hours, a church in Germany was also set ablaze.

But if you look, you discover that churches in the United Kingdom have faced 3,237 criminal attacks, vandalism and arson between 2022 and 2024 (an average of 8 per day).

Even more, 3,700, are the number of the attacks against British Jews in a single year.

And then a coincidence looks more like a clue.

Perhaps it is a coincidence that since Brussels, capital of the EU, became Islamic, Sharia has begun to circulate. But it would be better to listen to the heir to the throne in Iran, Reza Pahlavi:

“I was told that my apartment is just one mile from the Royal Palace of Brussels. In my neighborhood there are some Islamists who are promoting a law to apply not only Sharia, but also to segregate buses, so that men and women travel on separate vehicles in Brussels. If this is the direction Europe wants to go, then frankly… I am speechless."

Beyond supporting them in their struggle for freedom, we should also listen to the Iranians: they know better than others how a country can be lost.

It must be a coincidence, but in Times Square they began publicly converting Americans to Islam. Now imagine if public conversions to Christianity were held in the most iconic square in New York. But no one invokes the “wall of separation between state and mosque."

In 1989, the last year of the administration of Jewish mayor Ed Koch, Jews in New York outnumbered Muslims 4 to 1. In 2013, the last year of the administration of Jewish mayor Michael Bloomberg, the number of Muslims had doubled and the number of Jews continued to decline, perhaps in response.

When Zohran Mamdani defeated Andrew Cuomo, there were more Muslims than Italian Americans in New York.

But this too must only be a coincidence.

RAF Fairford is the only USAF airport for heavy bombers in Great Britain and in Europe. Essentially, the Americans manage the area. But London’s approval is needed for them to take off against Iran, for example.

Now British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says no to Trump. No to the bases in England and no to the use of the Diego Garcia base in the Chagos Islands, which the British have just handed back to Mauritius.

If the population of your cities (Manchester, Leicester, Birmingham, Bradford, London…) were 15-20-30 percent Muslim, would you be so eager to send your troops into an Islamic country to fight alongside the Americans and the Israelis?

No prime minister would want to see his cities explode again, as happened in London after participation in the Iraq war.

Craig Guildford, chief of the British West Midlands police, knows something about it, addressing the camera: “Salam alaikum," to the Muslim community of Birmingham. “Thanks to the leaders and elders who gave me this opportunity to speak to you personally."

The clip takes us, a year later, to Aston Villa, outside the stadium during the unrest that accompanied the match against Maccabi Tel Aviv, with Israeli fans banned by Guildford himself. A Birmingham City Council official had written to the police to understand the reasons behind the ban on Israeli fans, as it could be “considered anti-Jewish sentiment."

An investigation was thus ordered by the Home Secretary and now the results have come out. Internal assessments within British police had reported that local Islamists would have planned to “arm themselves" if the Israelis dared enter the city. Instead of confronting the serious Islamist threat, West Midlands police thus invented false intelligence information to ban the Israelis and appease those same extremists. A month before the match there had been the attack on the Manchester synagogue.

“Labour acts on fears that Muslims will not vote for the party over its stance on Gaza," a headline in The Guardian.

Clear?

The mayor of Lyon, Grégory Doucet, has meanwhile just tried to prevent the demonstration for Quentin Deranque, the young identitarian murdered by “antifascist" squad members, aides of the second largest party in France, the Insoumise. We are still in Lyon, in the third city where Muslims are 30 percent of the population, aren’t we?

It is all connected.

For the same reason, England refused to offer asylum to Asia Bibi because it could have caused “violent uprisings" from the English Muslim population.

Asia Bibi was the living definition of someone in need of asylum: a woman in danger, threatened with death, who spent ten years in prison for no other reason than following the Christian faith and being the object of a false and terrible accusation of “blasphemy against Muhammad." London said “no" to her arrival in the United Kingdom because it “would risk inflaming community tensions."

Instead, the demonstrators who were filmed waving the flag used by Al Qaeda, Al Shabab, Boko Haram, Jabhat al-Nusra, Hizb ut-Tahrir and the Islamic State during a march in central London “committed no offense," British police ruled.

Whether it is all a coincidence or whether it is all connected, just as whether the famous “point of no return" has already been passed, it is up to the reader to decide.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio, member of the MIddle East Forum, and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.