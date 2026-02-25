A fire broke out on Tuesday evening in one of the inpatient departments at Laniado Hospital in Netanya.

According to an initial report from the scene, the blaze was likely caused by smoking inside one of the patient rooms. Hospital emergency teams and firefighters quickly brought the incident under control.

The hospital said that two patients were injured in the incident. One is in moderate condition and is believed to be the patient who was smoking in the room. The other patient, who was in the same room, sustained light injuries.

The department’s automatic fire suppression system was activated immediately after the fire broke out, and firefighters who were called to the scene quickly gained control of the blaze.

Thanks to the prompt actions of the hospital’s emergency teams and firefighters, there was no need to evacuate the department.