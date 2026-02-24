As part of a broad deployment by the United States military in the Middle East, advanced fighter jets have been stationed in Israel.

According to the information provided, the US has deployed a squadron of approximately 12 F-22 Raptor aircraft to Israel as part of preparations for a potential strike on Iran.

The F-22 is considered one of the most advanced air-superiority fighter jets in the world. The US Air Force views it as a central component of the US’s deterrence capability.

At the same time, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford passed Crete and is moving toward the eastern Mediterranean, where it is expected to join the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

Amid mounting military pressure, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi published a series of posts emphasizing Iran’s willingness to return to the negotiating table in Geneva.

Araghchi claimed that Iran is determined to reach a “fair and just" agreement in a short time. “Our principled positions are clear: Iran will under no circumstances initiate the development of nuclear weapons; and we, the Iranian people, will never relinquish our right to benefit from nuclear technology for peaceful purposes for our nation."

He added that “a historic opportunity stands before us to reach an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves shared interests. An agreement is within reach - but only if diplomacy is prioritized. We have proven that we will stop at nothing to courageously defend our sovereignty. We bring that same courage to the negotiating table, where we will work to achieve a peaceful solution."

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reinforced the moderate line, stating that his country’s approach is based on supporting stability and that “tension in the region will harm all countries."