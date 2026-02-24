הערבים זורקים אבנים צילום: באדיבות המצלם

A group of young Arabs threw stones at the home of Noam Glik, a resident of the Amishav neighborhood in Ramla. The incident was captured in a video from the scene, where the youths are seen throwing stones at the house while chanting "Am Yisrael mait" ("The people of Israel are dead").

Following the incident, a police complaint was filed. This is the same house that was featured in a video during the last Hanukkah holiday, in which Arabs were seen walking by and extinguishing the Hanukkah candles.

According to sources familiar with the details, the house has faced additional harassment over the past year.