A nine-month-old infant, from Beit Shemesh, choked while eating on Monday evening. MDA paramedics and medics, who were called to the scene, treated her and transported her to Shaare Zedek Hospital while performing resuscitation.

At the hospital, doctors removed a foreign object from the baby girl's windpipe and continued resuscitation efforts while fighting for her life.

After numerous attempts, the medical team was forced to declare her death.

MDA paramedic Hegla Erez reported: "When we arrived at the scene, we found the infant unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing after choking during her meal. Using advanced equipment, we removed a piece of food from her throat and provided life-saving medical treatment. We continued resuscitation efforts while transporting her to the hospital, with her condition being critical and we were fighting for her life."