HLHS - Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome - is responsible for 25% to 40% of all infant cardiac deaths, and without surgical intervention it is uniformly lethal (Source: PMC / National Institutes of Health).

Chaim Rafael was born with this condition. The left side of his heart never fully developed. From his very first days of life, he has fought through surgery after surgery in Israel - more procedures, more hospital rooms, more sleepless nights than any child should ever know. And now his doctors have delivered one final directive: the next critical stage of treatment must happen abroad, in Vienna, Germany, or Boston.

The total cost is $300,000.

His mother Chaya cannot even pay the deposit to hold his treatment slot.

Chaya said, "I feel helpless, because no mother should ever have to stand by and feel unable to save her child. My son Chaim Rafael is my whole world."

He has already survived what most adults never could. A long series of treatments and surgeries in Israel. Procedure after procedure. Hospital room after hospital room. Nights his mother did not sleep. And through all of it - he has fought. But this next stage cannot happen in Israel. Three world-leading medical centers have agreed to treat him. The treatment exists. The specialists are ready. The only obstacle is funding.

The $300,000 covers everything required: the deposit to secure his place at the specialist center abroad, all medical costs, specialist evaluations, travel, extended lodging near the hospital, medications, and the full follow-up care he will need to recover. Every item on that list is the difference between Chaim Rafael coming home - or not.

Chaya said, "People tell me to be strong. But I'm a mother... and I'm scared. Because now the doctors told us clearly: Chaim Rafael needs this next critical stage of treatment, and it must be done abroad. I don't even have the ability to pay the deposit to secure his spot. I'm begging you - please don't let us face this alone."

Research shows that with proper surgical intervention, up to 70% of children born today with HLHS may reach adulthood (Source: ScienceDirect).

Without it, the condition is uniformly fatal. The surgery Chaim Rafael needs exists. The doctors who can perform it are waiting. The only thing standing between this boy and that operating table is $300,000 - and the people willing to help reach this sum.

If you can donate - donate. If you cannot donate right now - share. Because for Chaim Rafael, every single day matters. And every donation brings him closer to the treatment that can keep him alive.

Spots at the specialist centers are limited and cannot be held indefinitely without the deposit.

The window to secure his place is open now - but not forever.

