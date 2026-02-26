In an era of constant stress, processed food, and overwhelming information, many people are searching for a genuine path toward physical and emotional balance. The Amchaye Health Retreat offers a unique five-day experience in Israel that combines advanced medical knowledge, natural health principles, and meaningful spiritual depth within a respectful and uplifting environment.

For the first time in Israel, Rabbi Yuval HaCohen Asherov will deliver two lectures per day over three consecutive days. Rabbi Asherov is known for his rare ability to bridge Torah wisdom with a deep understanding of the human body and natural healing processes. His talks address immune system strengthening, emotional resilience, stress management, blood pressure, diabetes, and the powerful connection between faith and health. On the fourth day, participants will take part in an open Q&A session, creating an opportunity for direct dialogue and personal guidance.

Joining the program is Dr. Rachel Shapira, an experienced cancer researcher with decades of expertise in genetics and oncology.

Her lecture is titled: “Cancer Is Not Cured - Cancer Is Prevented."

In this thought-provoking session, Dr. Shapira will explore the biological foundations of cancer development and emphasize prevention through informed lifestyle choices, early awareness, and strengthening the body’s natural defense systems.

The retreat will also feature a special performance by internationally acclaimed singer Dudu Fisher, who starred in Les Misérables on Broadway. His inspiring performance adds an emotional and uplifting dimension to the experience.

Participants are invited to bring recent blood test results and schedule a personal consultation with Sigalit Behar, a specialist in chronic conditions, for individualized guidance rooted in natural health principles.

Additional amenities include a heated swimming pool with separate hours for men and women, women’s yoga sessions, men’s breathing and movement exercises, and optional professional body treatments.

The retreat will take place at the beautiful Nir Etzion Resort Hotel, offering a peaceful natural setting overlooking the Carmel mountains - the perfect environment to reset both body and mind.

We are expecting approximately 70 participants, and we are happy to share that new registrations are coming in every single day. Due to high demand and limited room availability for the April 26-30 retreat, we encourage you not to wait - spots are filling fast and we cannot guarantee availability beyond this week.

The responses from previous retreats have been extraordinary. Many participants describe the experience as "life-saving."

One participant shared, "By the fourth day of the retreat, my blood pressure levels had already dropped significantly."

Another added, "Every single workshop here is exceptional - one better than the other. The level of knowledge and insight is unlike anything I have experienced before."

And perhaps the most striking result: "I came here with very significant hand pain. After just three days, my hands are in much better shape and my entire body feels so much lighter."

We warmly invite you to visit our website and read many more powerful testimonials from participants of previous Amchaye retreats who experienced real and meaningful health transformations.

Amchaye is more than a retreat - it is an opportunity to pause, reset, and reconnect with a healthier and more balanced way of living.

